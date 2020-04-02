Darlington School has made the decision to keep the campus closed for the remainder of the school year after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued the same order for public schools on April 1. The school will continue its distance learning program through the end of May.
“While this news was not altogether unexpected and it is the right decision for the health and safety of our community, I still find myself sad and disappointed that we will not all be back on campus this year,” said Head of School Brent Bell.
Events scheduled between now and the end of the school year are cancelled; however, Commencement is still on the calendar as scheduled, May 16 at 9:30 a.m. on the Chapel Lawn.
“We realize that there are no certainties right now and we will communicate any changes to this event as soon as possible,” said Bell. “As promised in my letter to seniors in March, it is my plan to personally shake the hand of every member of the Class of 2020 and hand you your diploma. This may be on the Chapel Lawn, or at Cornell, or in your hometown.
“I continue to be amazed by the resilience of our students, parents, and faculty,” he continued. “Know that Darlington is proud of you and grateful for your support and patience. Please keep practicing all of the things we are being asked to do in our daily lives. We are definitely in this together.”
Divisional leadership will continue to provide information as it relates to the calendar and day-to-day operations of the school.