Seven Darlington students were awarded college scholarships between Dec. 1 and Jan. 5.
Bella Boswell has earned a $108,000 Presidential Scholarship from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She is the daughter of Kristina Maddux-Lawrence of Rome.
Sara Botwinik has earned a $100,000 Merit Scholarship from Mercer University. She is the daughter of Heather and Phil Botwinik of Rome.
Kameron Fountain has earned a $44,000 Academic Honors Scholarship from Savannah College of Art & Design. He is the son of Kevin Fountain of Rome.
Claire Matherne has earned a $48,000 Achievement Scholarship from Montana State University; a $40,000 Western Undergraduate Exchange award from Colorado State University; a $96,000 Founders Award from Creighton University; and a $124,000 Provost Scholarship from the University of Denver. She is the daughter of Kim Matherne of Anchorage, Alaska.
Antoine Rockett-Mclaughlin has earned a $48,000 Mason Declaration Award from George Mason University. He is the son of Evelyn Rockett of the Cayman Islands and Andrew Newman Mclaughlin.
Kate Scott has earned a $44,000 Academic Charter Scholarship from Auburn University and a $100,000 Dean’s Scholarship from Texas Christian University. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Dr. Ryland Scott of Rome.
Christa Twyman has earned a $140,000 National Recognition Scholarship from the University of Alabama. She is the daughter of Tashia and Chris Twyman of Rome.