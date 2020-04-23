Darlington set plans for their commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 on July 25, according to a letter from Head of School Brent Bell.
"As we have said in previous communications, Darlington is a unique institution, and we believe that by creating two commencement ceremonies we will have the best chance to honor our graduates on campus," he stated in the letter. "The first ceremony will take place on the Chapel Lawn on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Given the summer heat, we plan to begin this ceremony at 8 a.m."
The second ceremony will occur the Saturday morning of the school's alumni weekend on October 24.
"It is a great tradition for the previous graduating class to return to campus for Homecoming," Bell wrote. "We hope that students unable to join us in July will be able to join us in October. Of course, we welcome students and families to attend both ceremonies."
They school will make individual arrangements for students who are unable to attend either ceremony. Bell stated in the letter they'll adjust specific arrangements for the gatherings depending on any social distancing guidelines in place at those times.