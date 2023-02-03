The following college scholarships have been reported to Darlington’s college guidance office Jan. 5 through Feb. 1:
Wesley Inman has earned a $140,000 Charles H. Townes Scholarship from Furman University and a $108,000 Ecce Quam Bonum Award from Sewanee: The University of the South. He is the son of Tara and Brian Inman of Rome.
Philip Lataif has earned a $120,000 Birthplace Scholarship from Hampden-Sydney College and a $120,000 Bell Tower Scholarship from Furman University. He is the son of Susan and Dr. Louis Lataif of Rome.
Olivia Laughridge has earned a $72,000 Ecce Quam Bonum Award from Sewanee: The University of the South. She is the daughter of Angela and J.T. Laughridge of Rome.
Claire Matherne has earned an $82,200 Merit Scholarship from Louisiana State University. She is the daughter of Kim Matherne of Anchorage, Alaska.
Bowden Owens has earned a $12,000 Academic Success Non-Resident Scholarship from the University of Mississippi. He is the son of Tonja and Lindsey Owens of Summerville.
Shayali Patel has earned an $80,000 Honors Scholarship from Northeastern University. She is the daughter of Jaimini and Tushar Patel of Rome.
Elizabeth Richie has earned a $71,200 Marion Scholarship, an $8,000 Davis Scholarship, and a $4,000 Marvin Mann Legacy Scholarship, all from Samford University. She is the daughter of Betsy and Brian Richie of Rome.
George Shropshire has earned a $40,000 Volunteer Scholarship from the University of Tennessee. He is the son of Traci and Chip Shropshire of Cartersville.
Christa Twyman has earned a $100,000 Merit Scholarship from Mercer University, a $24,000 Explore Scholarship from the University of Tennessee, and a $76,000 Achievers Scholarship from Howard University. She is the daughter of Tashia and Chris Twyman of Rome.