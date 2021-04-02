The following college scholarships were reported to the Darlington Schools College Guidance Office between March 1 and April 1:
Cameron Ellison has earned a $24,000 Beacon Scholarship from the University of Tennessee Knoxville, a $60,000 Out-of-State UA Academic Competitive Scholarship from the University of Alabama, and a $100,000 Josiah Penfield Academic Scholarship from Mercer University. She is the daughter of Kipp and Craig Ellison of Rome.
Luke Lewis has earned a $16,000 Charter Scholarship from the University of Georgia. He is the son of Angie and Jon Lewis of Rome.
Graysen Morgan has earned a $32,000 Merit Scholarship from the College of Charleston and a $24,000 Academic Scholarship from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She is the daughter of Chris ('87) and Tim Morgan ('87) of Rome.
Holly Raper has earned an $18,000 Merit Scholarship and a $30,000 Academic Merit Non-Resident Scholarship from the University of Mississippi; a $500 Heritage Scholarship, a $4,000 Alumni Scholar Award, an $8,000 Leadership and Achievement Scholarship, and a $96,000 Scholar Scholarship from the University of Alabama; and a $60,400 Crosland Scholarship and an $8,000 Davis Scholarship from Samford University. She is the daughter of April and Neely Raper of Rome.