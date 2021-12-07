Darlington School is partnering with the University of Georgia's J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development to incorporate a new leadership program into its curriculum.
The Darlington School Leadership Institute will be introduced to the seventh and eighth grade classes this winter, but will eventually become a part of grades 9 through 12 as well.
The mission of the program is to "help create an engaged and confident citizenry by training and equipping students with inclusive and comprehensive leadership skills and provide opportunities for service and action so that students are prepared for a diverse and ever-changing world," according to Head of School Brent Bell.
Bell said faculty has been working with representatives from UGA since last year and the new program is finally ready to launch.
"We have this period called the exploratory period that meets every other day for 70 minutes, so we'll be dedicating a segment of exploratory to the leadership program," he said.
The program will have a series of nine or 11 sessions based on the Fanning Institute's Youth Leadership and Action Curriculum "with a Darlington twist."
"The first few sessions will be about what a leader is and focus on team building, conflict resolution and engaging your community" Bell said. "The idea is that the teachers will facilitate the activities the students will lead and participate in as they dive into these principles of leadership and ideas."
Darlington's service mission will also be incorporated into the program and students will participate in acts of community service that will demonstrate their leadership skills.
"We see this eventually being a significant component for our seniors as they transition beyond Darlington and they become engaged in new communities and new environments," Bell said.