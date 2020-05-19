Darlington School honored faculty and staff at the final faculty meeting, hosted via Google Meet, on Tuesday. The awards are typically presented at the annual Brown Faculty Appreciation Dinner.
An Edward M. Beachum Master Teacher Award was presented to Cristy Baldwin, chair of the world languages department. The award honors a member of the faculty who has accomplished something exceptional in his or her teaching, devoting time beyond the call of duty to students and to the teaching profession.
The George W. Awsumb Faculty Award was presented to Matt Enderle, Upper School math teacher. The award recognizes a faculty member who exemplifies a personal commitment to the education and well-being of the superior and average student alike, challenging students in both a professional and enthusiastic manner.
An R.M. Yankee Award for Excellence in Teaching was presented to Melissa Smyly, Upper School English teacher. Nominated by the members of the four bodies of student leadership, the recipient is a faculty member who represents the ideals of scholarship, commitment, and dedication to young people both in and out of the classroom.
An Oscar Betts Master Teacher Award was presented to Al Shorey, chair of the math department. Nominated by members of the graduating class, this award recognizes the outstanding achievements and performance of a teacher with a cash award.
James Douglas Brown Jr. Faculty Awards were presented to Kristen Bell, Pre-K to 8 learning specialist; Jennifer Collins, content manager in the Communication Office; Doug Hamil, head of Moser House; and Bebe Zazzaro, Pre-K to 8 counselor. Nominated by colleagues, a Brown Award recipient is one who has served the school well, in a competent and skillful manner.
The following faculty and staff members were recognized for their anniversaries: Cristy Baldwin, Shelley Daniel, Kaitlin Ward, Lindsay Woods, Julia Douglas, Matt Larry, Elisabeth Lawson, Derek Fine, Becca Wood, Kim Hawkins, Beth Wardlaw, 5 years; Christie Atkins, Paul Bell, Darcy Liddle, Gregg Marshall, Steve McConnell, Matthew Peer, Jennifer Sikes, Julie Fine, 10 years; Leslie Finley, Bebe Cline, Jody Deaton, Eddie Guth, Virginia Guth, 15 years; Wendy Payne, John Cox, Jan Harrison, Randy Smith, 20 years; Kevin Ivester, 25 years; Kathy O'Mara, 35 years.
Departing faculty and staff members were also recognized, including Rene Blackburn, Jon Callahan, Chris Williams and Lindy Williams.