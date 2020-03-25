Darlington School has announced that it will extend the closure of campus while facilitating distance learning through at least April 13, 2020.
"We have continued to closely follow decisions made by the local, state, and federal government in addition to the CDC and WHO," said Head of School Brent Bell in a letter to the school community. "While school remains open for distance learning, we have set April 13, 2020, as the new date for a possible resumption of on-campus activities"
As stated previously, boarding students who are at home or under the care of a guardian or relative should remain at home and not make travel plans until they receive further notice from the school. Distance learning will continue as promised.
"I want to thank our families for their positive engagement as we begin our distance learning program," said Bell. "The Darlington faculty continues to amaze me with their commitment to each of our students. I am grateful to be a part of this tremendous community."
Particular information and details related to this school year and plans for the next will continue to be communicated by division leadership.
"I am grateful for your continued support of Darlington and for your support of the decisions made by our community, state, and national leaders," said Bell. "Please practice social distancing, keep washing your hands, and make the most of the time with your family."