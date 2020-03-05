The College Guidance Office announces the following college scholarships reported between Jan. 6 and March 3:
Carlie Chisolm has earned a $100,000 Drew University Francis Asbury Scholarship. She is the daughter of Shelena and Jessie Chisolm of Summerville, Ga.
Hank Crawford has earned an $80,000 Sewanee: The University of the Ecce Quam Bonum Scholarship and a $60,000 University of Alabama Foundation in Excellence Scholarship. He is the son of Madge ('84) and Cooper Crawford ('83) of Rome.
Teagan Martin has earned a $50,000 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Provost Scholarship. He is the son of Dr. Melinda and Timothy Martin of Rome.
John Lucas Todd has earned an $80,000 Sewanee:The University of the Ecce Quam Bonum Scholarship. He is the son of Eddy and John Todd of Rome.
Grace Watters has earned a $22,000 Auburn University True Blue Scholarship and a $12,500 University of Colorado at Boulder Chancellor's Achievement Scholarship. She is the daugther of Allison and Ed Watters ('83) of Rome.