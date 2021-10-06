The Darlington School Board of Trustees and administrators announced a new tuition structure for the 2022-2023 school year with the goal of making it more affordable.
In what they've termed a rebalance, Darlington has aligned tuition rates by cohort and frozen them through the 2023-2024 school year.
“When John Paul and Alice Allgood Cooper founded Darlington School in 1905, they sought to provide ‘the best educational opportunities at the least possible cost,’” said Head of School Brent Bell. “However, we have heard from our community that affordability is often a barrier."
Bell said the tuition rebalance is an effort to listen to families in the region, stay true to the wishes of their founders, "and continue our commitment to providing a robust program full of valuable opportunities for students in our area, our state and our world.”
Aligning tuition price points by cohort means that increases will occur at places where students have access to more extensive programming and increased support. The cost will rise in grades 3, 6 and 9.
For the 2022-2023 school year, the only increases are in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten. In grades 1-8, the tuition will be lower next year and in grades 9-12, tuition will remain the same as this year.
"All of the high-quality, college-preparatory programs and services provided by Darlington – outstanding academics, small class sizes, hands-on learning, robust athletic and arts programs, leadership development, and exceptional facilities – will remain as strong as they’ve ever been," Bell said.
Though Darlington is experiencing an upward swing in enrollment, Bell said the rising cost of education is never far from the minds of school leaders.
“All families who attend private school make financial sacrifices; in addition, more than 50% of our families currently receive some form of need-based tuition assistance,” he said.