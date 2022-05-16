Floyd County Board of Education announced on Monday that Courtney Hampton will be the new Pepperell Middle School principal.
The board also reviewed the 2022-2023 budget as well as progress on the Armuchee High School modernization program.
Hampton is the principal of Cave Spring Elementary, which will close at the end of the school year, and was a former assistant principal of Pepperell Primary. The board pointed out that Hampton is a Lindale native who went to Pepperell elementary, middle and high schools.
"No matter where Mrs. Hampton goes, she'll be successful," board member Danny Waits said. "We greatly appreciate and value her."
Regarding the upcoming budget, board members discussed adding an 8% local supplement to the $2,000 raises coming from the state.
Also, Facilities Manager John Worsham said the Armuchee High School modernization project is making good progress with no major hiccups at this time.
While they are waiting on HVAC chips, construction is expected to be completed by the start of the school year. Heavier construction and replacements will take place during the summer while students and staff aren't in the building.
"This is going to be an extremely busy summer, but on August 10, we will start the school year with our students back at school," Superintendent Glenn White said.