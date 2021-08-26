The Floyd County Board of Education will discuss potential ELOST projects, as well as COVID procedures and teacher incentives at their 8 a.m. work session Friday.
The last Education Local Option Sales Tax was passed on 2017, and included the new Pepperell Middle School and Armuchee High School renovations.
Now, board members are looking at other updates to their facilities and what could be included in the next ELOST.
The board will also be discussing a revision to their teacher attendance incentive, which went into effect at the beginning of the school year.
Currently, under the attendance incentive policy, teachers and full-time para pros who don’t take more than two days of sick leave qualify for a $500 bonus at the end of each semester, with the possibility of receiving an extra $1,000 for the whole school year.
The school system's COVID-19 procedures are also on the agenda for discussion. Last Friday, the board voted to adopt new COVID-19 protocols, including mask mandates for each school once their student population goes over a 2% infection rate. Individual schools will go virtual after a 5% infection rate.
The board will also be discussing a possible $500 vaccine incentive for all employees.
The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. in the Floyd County Schools building at 600 Riverside Parkway in the superintendent's office.