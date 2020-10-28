With rough weather expected tomorrow coming from Hurricane Zeta, Floyd County Schools and the COVID-19 testing at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds will be closed tomorrow.
Floyd County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, October 29th, for all staff and students, and will be implementing a Digital Learning Day.
Darlington School will be also be closed Thursday due to the strong potential for inclement weather. There will be no virtual classes. After-school activities will still take place for Upper School students.
Rain and sustained winds that are forecast will have significant potential to cause flooding, downed power lines and trees, making transportation to and from school treacherous for our staff and students.
All after school activities will also be canceled for tomorrow.
The Floyd County COVID-19 test site at Rome Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., will not be open tomorrow Thursday as well
Any questions regarding assignments should be emailed directly to the appropriate teacher. Anyone who does not have internet access will be provided with opportunities to make up the work. Meal pickup for virtual academy and quarantined students will be rescheduled for a later date.