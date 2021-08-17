Several Floyd County school system construction projects face delays and setbacks because of a shortage of supplies and materials.
Armuchee High School's exterior renovation has run into building material delays for two of the canopies. Originally, the metal for the front canopy and the auditorium canopy was supposed to be delivered in October, but has since been pushed to late November.
Facilities Manager Jack Gardner said they'll have the canopies ready by the end of Christmas break.
The paint and brick stain portion of the renovation is underway and the tower, or cupola, is finished. It holds the Armuchee "A" logo at the top.
Gardner said they've run into a similar issue with the Alto Park Elementary School playground. The company that does the metal coating for the playground equipment has shut down due to COVID-19, but Gardner said the playground should be installed in late August.
Pepperell Elementary School is also expected to have an HVAC replacement done over the summer, but they might have some trouble getting the bid approved and complete by January. According to Gardner, a nearby school system was told a big HVAC system order would take 50 weeks.
"We don't really know what's going to happen next year," he said. "We hope to have that bid done by January."
The construction bid period for the Mango Road exit at Model High School will close on Aug. 23. That project, which will help ease congestion on Calhoun and Barron roads during drop-off and pick-up times, is estimated to take about six months.
Since the work will take place toward the back of the school, Gardner said he doesn't expect it to affect students during the year.