The Floyd County school system announced Friday that it will begin offering remote learning for students who choose to quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure.
In an effort to facilitate that remote learning preparation and parent-teacher conferences, the school system will have a teacher planning day/student holiday on Sept. 17 and Sept. 20.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the school system will begin offering remote learning capabilities for families who chose to quarantine their child as a result of a COVID-19 exposure.
The school system does not require students who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine.
"Remote learning is the practice of moving a current in-person student to learning online with their current teachers during their quarantine period," a press release stated. "There will be alternate learning assignments for quarantined students who do not have internet access at their homes. It is the responsibility of students to complete their assignments. Traditional learning will continue face-to-face for all students, including those who have chosen not to quarantine."
Working in accordance with Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), Floyd County Schools will not issue mandated precautionary quarantines to students or staff for exposure at school to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. If families choose not to quarantine, it is still important to monitor your child for Covid-19 symptoms. Students MUST continue to quarantine if there is a positive case within the home.
Should families choose to quarantine their child for DPH's required amount of time, they need to notify their child's school as soon as possible to make arrangements for remote learning opportunities. By participating in remote learning during quarantine, the student will be counted as present for those school days.