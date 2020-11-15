The Floyd County Board of Education will meet Monday at the system's administration building, 600 Riverside Parkway.
Caucus is at 5 p.m. in the superintendent's office and the business meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Both sessions are public.
Topping the agenda are recognitions of Johnson Elementary as a National Blue Ribbon School and the Armuchee High School girls' cross country team as state champions.
Jack Gardner, executive director of facilities, is scheduled to give an update that includes a progress report on the Pepperell Middle School construction project.
Assistant Superintendent John Parker is slated for a presentation on the Class of 2020's graduation rate, which is significantly above the state average. Parker also will give an update on summer school plans.
Board members will also get a preliminary financial report through the month of October and they're expected to approve the purchase of more SMART boards -- interactive displays that have now replaced blackboards in classrooms.
The board is also expected to approve some changes to the current school calendar to include additional parent/teacher conferences and teacher planning days.