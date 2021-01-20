The Floyd County Board of Education will discuss Gov. Brian Kemp's proposed $1,000 bonuses for school staff -- including teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers -- during a called meeting Friday.
Superintendent Glenn White and the board will discuss possibly using some of the school system's funds to give bonuses to other FCS employees who don't qualify for the state bonuses, such as pre-K teachers, maintenance workers and central office staff.
They will also discuss replacing certain school buses that are at least 15 years old.
Board members will also discuss capital outlay reimbursement plans for the summer of 2022.
Capital outlay reimbursements from the state occur when a building meets certain requirements for repairs, such as the need to improve a roof or heating and air conditioning. The Georgia Department of Education helps fund the repair or replacement.
An example is the upcoming Armuchee High School roof replacement, which is being funded by both education local option sales tax funds as well as capital outlay reimbursement.
The board also is scheduled to go into closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss property disposal and purchases, as well as personnel.
The school system still has the McHenry and Midway buildings and is hoping to sell them in the near future.
The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. the Floyd County Schools Building at 600 Riverside Parkway.