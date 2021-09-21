Floyd County Schools administrators are still working out details of a construction contract for a new driveway at Model High School to relieve some of the congestion on Barron and Calhoun roads.
Superintendent Glenn White and Facilities Manager Jack Gardner are negotiating with C&S Construction to get a final contract so that they can move forward with the driveway on Mango Road.
C&S was the lowest bidder on the project, at $525,000.
During caucus Tuesday, Chair Tony Daniel pointed out that Mango is a very narrow road and there could still be a traffic hazard during pick-up and drop-off times.
Gardner explained that because of the traffic circle/driveway at Model Elementary School, vehicles would still exit onto Ga. 53.
"The whole problem is that time prior to student pick-up, when both north- and south-bound traffic is backed up on Calhoun Road," he said. "Cars, including our buses, have to sometimes cross the double yellow line and buses have to go around traffic to get into our driveways."
None of the buses would use the Mango Road exit, but car riders and parents could use it when leaving the school.
The construction is estimated to take about six months to complete, but since it’ll be toward the back of the school, construction shouldn’t affect the students during the school year.
White is in talks with Floyd County government officials, to see if they could help with pouring the asphalt. C&S would then cover the base and grading part of the project.
Since a contract was not available on Tuesday, board member Danny Waits recommended they table a vote and the rest of the board agreed.
At the same meeting, board members approved changing the name of Model baseball field to Gary York Field, in honor of the late baseball coach.
"I knew Gary; he was a super nice guy who loved Model High School and loved baseball," White said.
Board members also went into closed session to discuss personnel, but no action was taken.