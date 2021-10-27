The Floyd County Board of Education approved a $1,000 supplement that will be included in the November paycheck for all employees in the school system.
After rescinding and tabling two different incentives for teachers, school board members still wanted to give the employees something to alleviate any economic stress they might've endured in the past year and a half during the pandemic.
The school board will use approximately $1.3 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to cover the supplement for all employees, including teachers, bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria staff.
"Our employees have worked hard and done a good job so we want to support them. COVID has brought on some extra stress and we appreciate what they do," Superintendent Glenn White said.
Board members also approved heating and air conditioning system replacements for Pepperell Elementary School.
The $2.1 million project will come out of capital outlay funds and will be overseen by R.K. Redding Construction over next summer. Capital outlay funds from the Georgia Department of Education are used to reimburse the school system for improvements to existing facilities and equipment.
Board members went into closed session to discuss an amendment the superintendent's contract. They then approved additional insurance for White.
During the closed session, board members also discussed student discipline at Coosa High School and personnel, but no action was taken on those matters.