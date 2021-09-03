While local school systems have begun planning their next education local option sales tax packages, both Rome and Floyd County officials are focusing on their current projects before planning for the next SPLOST package.
County Manager Jamie McCord speculated that the next one might be in 2022 or 2023. However, he said 2022 might be cutting it too close.
"We still have a couple of 2013 projects with the airport and economic development," he said. "Those are underway... but we've started to talk about it and will continue to talk about it."
Collections for the 2017 SPLOST didn't begin until April 2019. The county manager said they're just barely through that SPLOST collection, which is expected to continue through 2024.
Moving into 2022, the county will be focusing on the Agricultural Center, which is marked for $8 million, as well as Historic Courthouse renovations, which are budgeted for $5 million.
They had planned to move forward with E-911 Center upgrades but Public Safety Division Director John Blalock and E-911 Director Sommer Robinson said they want to wait until COVID-19 is less of an issue.
City Manager Sammy Rich said the city has been looking at putting together some infrastructure plans for the next SPLOST, but they haven't decided on anything yet.
"I know (city) commissioners are getting similar questions and comments," Rich said. "We've been having several different conversations on the next SPLOST... it's just a matter of when."
In 2022, the city manager said they'll be focusing on the River District Streetscape project, which is budgeted for $2 million, as well as the secondary access road near East Central Elementary, which is budgeted for $395,000.
City officials also plan to work on the ECO Center basement expansion, as well as a boat house outside of the center on the Oostanaula River.
Rich said he's also hoping that once they sort out American Rescue Plan Act funds, they could put some of that money toward infrastructure and other projects to benefit the city.
When it comes time to plan the next SPLOST and ELOST, local government officials will meet with the school system superintendents to figure out what everyone has planned. They'll then create citizens committees to put together lists and decide what will be on the ballot for the election, whether it's a general election or municipal election.