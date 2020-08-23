Lee Brice and Martina McBride are headlining an online concert Thursday to benefit 4-H, a hands-on youth development organization.
Farm Journal’s #FarmON Benefit Concert, set for 8 p.m., also will feature Jennifer Nettles, Rodney Atkins, Justin Moore and other well-known country music artists.
Donations will benefit National 4-H Council’s FOURWARD Fund, providing kids with the resources, tools and sense of belonging to learn and grow during these unprecedented times.
“COVID-19 is creating a world of uncertainty, and it’s affecting millions of kids across the country who don’t have reliable access to internet at a time when virtual learning is key,” said Nettles, a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and 4-H’s national spokeswoman.
“Just like 4-H helped me growing up, 4-H is continuing to make a difference in the lives of young people everywhere by providing the resources and sense of community that they need to thrive, no matter their circumstances,” she said.
The Peterson Farm Brothers, High Valley, Caroline Jones, 4-H’s performing arts group Clovers & Co. round out the line-up.
The event is free. It will be broadcast on RFD-TV and live-streamed on AgWeb.com, Facebook Live and YouTube. Register for free at FarmJournalFieldDays.com/Register or donate at www.4-h.org/fourwardfund.
The concert is supported by Bayer, Corteva Agriscience, Culver’s, Meristem, NK Seeds, Pivot Bio and Safe-Guard.
For more information about the #FarmON Benefit Concert and Farm Journal Field Days, go to www.farmjournalfielddays.com.