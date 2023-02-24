Through rewards and incentives, such as homework passes, parking passes, and tickets to CHS athletic events, Waylon and Taylor were able to recruit more than 70 of their peers to join the Coosa Clean Up Crew.
Waylon Carter and Taylor Terhune were the masterminds behind a project to help keep their school clean and promote positive student engagement, The Coosa Clean Up Crew.
Through rewards and incentives, such as homework passes, parking passes, and tickets to CHS athletic events, Waylon and Taylor were able to recruit more than 70 of their peers to join the Coosa Clean Up Crew.
Coosa High School students Waylon Carter and Taylor Terhune have always loved coming up with new ideas to help their school and community.
At lunch one day, they noticed their school had a small number of janitorial staff and wanted to come up with a way to help them keep the school clean and promote positive student engagement.
The students brought their idea to counselor Sam Scoggin and assistant principal Miriam McGhee who helped them implement their idea into the club schedule, and thus, the Coosa Clean Up Crew was created.
Through rewards and incentives, such as homework passes, parking passes, and tickets to CHS athletic events, Waylon and Taylor were able to recruit more than 70 of their peers to join the club. The club advisors are food science teacher Amy Hill-Santiago and math teacher Justin Gentry.
“Who doesn’t like learning in a clean environment?,” asked Waylon. “We want to help our peers take pride in our school. It’s also an added benefit to learn cleanliness and be responsible for your actions in a positive way.”
Taylor said he wants to see the club expand to the other Floyd County high schools and to after school activities because of the community service hours students can earn that help with scholarships and college applications.