Pepperell Primary students Maizy Connell (L), who led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Grady Knight (R), who led the invocation, with Pepperell Primary Principal Brig Larry Monday night during the Floyd County Schools Board of Education meeting at the BOE building on Riverside Parkway.
Floyd County Schools Board of Education recognized Model Elementary being awarded a Title I Distinguished School Certificate from the Georgia Department of Education Monday night. Model Elementary Principal Aimee Hays is seen here receiving a certificate, flanked by Floyd County and Stage of Georgia Board of Education officials.
Coosa High Student Caitlin "Kenzie" Nguyen is recognized Monday night by the Floyd County Schools Board of Education for earning acceptance and a full scholarship to Yale University.
Coosa High School student Caitlin "Kenzie" Nguyen was recognized at the Floyd County Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night after she was accepted to Yale University and received a full scholarship.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White spoke proudly of Kenzie's accomplishments, as well as other Floyd County students who've been accepted to other elite universities.
"We're putting together a billboard of all the students who've been accepted to a bunch of prestigious schools," said White. "Our kid's test scores are improving, and they're applying to and getting into some fine schools."
White mentioned that Floyd County students have been accepted this year to Harvard, Brown, Northwestern and now Yale.
"That's in addition to the kids who've gotten into Auburn, Alabama and the University of Georgia," said White. "UGA is actually much harder to get into now, especially with the availability of HOPE scholarships."