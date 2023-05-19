Community investment adds food pantry to West Central Elementary

When a student is hungry, learning even the most basic lesson is much more difficult -- and a community partnership is working on ways to make sure West Central Elementary students are fed even when they're not at school.
Next school year, thanks to a partnership with Communities in Schools of Rome-Floyd County and Helping Hands Ending Hunger, the school will be able to send food home with students on nights and the weekends, to ensure they're fed.
"Communities in Schools believes that no child should have to come to or leave school hungry," CIS Executive Director Gregory Wooten said. "Our students should be focusing on academic success, personal growth, developing social skills and planning for their future."
According to FeedingAmerica.org, 1 in 8 children in Georgia go hungry and those numbers are even more concentrated in poorer and rural areas.
Seeking to combat the number of West Central students and children who aren't fed nutritious meals, they've established the groundwork for a food pantry that will be able to supply students with food when they're not at school.
The food pantry will maintain a stocked supply of nutritious items like canned goods, pasta, snack bars, cereal, flour, cooking oil, peanut butter and juice for students in need.
The food pantry will also send home perishable items in insulated bags on weekends and holidays, while maintaining anonymity for students.
According to a Rome City Schools press release, CIS will provide the support to purchase the required supplies such as a refrigerator, freezer and shelving. Helping Hands will give support to purchase other needed items and conduct the necessary training for faculty and staff.
"In addition to student case management, mentoring, the Cardboard Challenge and parental engagement, student basic needs are a major area in which CIS is dedicated to in its continuation of a partnership with Rome City Schools," Wooten said.
Any group that would like to assist Communities in Schools in their work with families in need, or community partners interested in contributing to the food pantry can call 706-802-5740 for more information.