The Rome Board of Education unanimously voted to elect Faith Collins as board chair during its Tuesday night meeting.
This marks as return of Collins as board chair, she stepped down from that role in early 2022 after serving in that role for several terms. The board also elected to return board member Will Byington to the role of vice chair for another term.
The board discussed 2023-24 calendar proposals during the pre-meeting caucus.
After conducting a non-scientific poll, the school system had over 1,100 people completed the survey regarding options for next year’s school calendar, according to Superintendent Eric Holland.
The largest difference in the opinions centered on a 166-day school year option, essentially a four-day-a-week school calendar, compared to three others with 180-day school years.
Holland told board members that the respondents primarily chose option one, a 180-day calendar that largely aligned with the county schools, and option four the 166-day school year.
He said 36% of respondents chose option one and 32% chose option four.
As part of the meeting the board recognized the accomplishments of West Central Elementary School as part of an ongoing series recognizing each of the schools in the Rome school system.
The school presented an original song by the student choir as well as performing a rendition of their morning show presented by students.
She spoke of working to connect with what is often a transient population at the school, the population is over 60% Hispanic, West Central Principal Jennifer Uldrick said they're working to establish long term connections.
"Connection is at the heart of what we do at West Central," Uldrick told the board.
The school system also recognized Rome High School resource office Joe Cardona with the Rome Police Department for his work in the school system.
Holland lavished glowing praise for Cardona and the work he has done at the school. He spoke of Cardona's ability to work with students and staff to provide a safe learning environment.
Cardona spoke of his time at the high school and how much it has meant to him, but managed to bring some levity to an otherwise emotional address.
"When they asked me if I wanted to be an SRO I thought it would be a cake job," he laughed. "I had my work cut out for me."