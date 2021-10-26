Something special was brought to the table — literally — when members of the Rome City school system gathered in the Black Box Theatre at the College & Career Academy to recognize the Teacher and Support Employee of the Year on Oct. 19.
The CCA culinary arts students were able to showcase their expertise-in-training when they served the banquet attendees a three-course meal.
Students in white chef hats rolled aluminum catering racks in and out of the elevators to deliver hot food prepared by the students themselves. It was a total team effort as some students served dinner and others attended to banquet guests during the meal. Even CCA Associate Principal Misty Tucker could be glimpsed rushing around in her white apron, assisting the students.
Culinary arts pathway instructor Jordan Evans said she and her students put in a lot of preparation and planning. She recalled many meetings held just to decide what they wanted to serve at the banquet.
After a fresh green salad, the branded RCS dinnerware rested in gold charger plates and presented attendees with a dinner of creamy herb chicken, oven roasted potatoes and seasoned green beans.
“These are actually intro students,” Evans said. “They’ve barely gotten into a kitchen; they’ve kind of gotten thrown in. This is a brand-new program, so we’re starting out with beginners in the kitchen, and they’ve done a fabulous job.”
“I believe that they’ve enjoyed themselves,” she added. “It took a lot, but they enjoyed it.”
Sophomore Myimah Gates said the experience has solidified her dream of becoming a chef and that culinary arts is exactly the pathway in which she belongs.
“It was a really great experience,” Gates said. “It’s been great team-working skills and good communication skills, and the environment is great!”
She said she enjoyed the atmosphere of a busy kitchen — the loud communication back and forth, and the sense of urgency in getting food ready and getting it out in a timely fashion.
Gates said that her father is a chef, and she has been inspired to follow in her father’s footsteps.
She has goals of going to college and, after graduating, starting her own business in which she is the main chef.
“Cooking for other people and seeing other people enjoy your work is a really big part of the enjoyment overall,” she added. “This is what I want to do.”