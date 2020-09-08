Students in the Rome City Schools are getting three new career pathways as part of their Career, Technical, Agricultural Education program as the system prepares to open its new College and Career Academy.
Misty Tucker, associate principal at Rome High and director of the CTAE program, reported that advanced manufacturing, automotive and culinary arts curriculum will be added to the existing list for the 2021-22 school year bringing the number of pathways to 25.
She also told the board the system will be the beneficiary of a $756,000 grant that will be used to purchase equipment for labs freestanding building on the Rome High School campus to help meet industry certifications across the curriculum.
"We're going to to be applying for an additional $300,000 that we expect to get July 1 of 2021 that will offset the three new programs," Tucker said.
Tucker also explained that she was anxious to give board members a tour of the new facility.
I think you will be overwhelmed by the building," Tucker said.
Superintendent Lou Byars said the new building is scheduled for occupancy in January at the start of the second semester.
City Board of Education members learned that ELOST collections, which are financing the construction of the mammoth College and Career Academy are still running ahead of projections. July collections, remitted to the system in August totaled $554,889 which was $49,589 ahead of budget
Thus far, the tax has generated a total of $8,524,516 for the city schools which is $439,716 ahead of projections.
Byars said he's optimistic that collection will remain strong and stay above the half million per month. He's really hopeful the addition of the shops at the East Bend shopping center which will be opening over the course of the late fall and winter, will also kick up collections.
The first enrollment report for the 2020-21 as of the seventh day of classes, August 21, was a little lower than anticipated.
All of the schools were down slightly.
"We are continuing to reach out to those students that may not have come to school yet or trying to find out if they have transferred," Byars said. By the first week in September, the number of students had increased by 90 to 6,313.
The board placed several policy revisions on first reading for final adoption next month.
A new policy regarding discrimination and harassment that is directed toward students was also put on first reading. It reflects changes the federal government has made to Title IX procedural guidelines in January of this year.
Changes were the result of a pair of Supreme Court decisions in cases involving the sexual harassment of students.
The court held in one case that a school can be liable for monetary damages if a teacher sexually harasses a student, an official who has authority to address the harassment has actual knowledge of the harassment and that official is deliberately indifferent in responding to the harassment.
In the other case , the high court determined that a school also may be liable for monetary damages if one student sexually harasses another student and the conditions of the previous case are met.
"The responsibility falls more on us to recognize and acknowledge it, not just waiting on somebody to file a formal complaint," Williams said. "We might already be addressing it but we've also got to identify that its a Title IX issue and follow that procedure as well."
The system's previous policy lumped everyone together as a complaint policy but the Title IX guidelines, under which schools qualify for federal funding, require one policy for staff and another for students.
In other business, board member Alvin Jackson was reappointed as the board's liaison to the Georgia School Boards Association.