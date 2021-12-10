The weather outside might have been gloomy Friday morning, but the Rome City Schools Transportation Department was filled with laughter, friendly competition and warm pots of hearty, homemade chili.
It was the First Official Rome City Schools Transportation Department Chili Cook Off and competition was...well...not fierce, but a lot of fun, according to Director of Transportation Elander Graham.
“This is mostly just for some bragging rights,” he said, laughing. “We keep a suggestion box on the wall by the door, and one of our guys suggested we hold a chili cook off. I thought it was a great idea.”
Graham said he always works to bring his staff together and to boost morale.
“Plus, we like to let them show off their skills,” he added. “And it all tastes good.”
Judging the contest were Jason Self, director of safety and security, Matt Stover, director of technology and network services, and Tim Williams, director of maintenance.
The three judges dug in and took the job seriously, they agreed.
“I thought it would be fun,” said Stover, smiling. “I even rescheduled a meeting to come do this.”
Self explained his ground rules for chili.
“I like chili with a variety of beans, onion, a good tomato base and not too sweet, with a little bit of spice,” he said. “I was excited to be a judge.”
Williams agreed, saying a winning pot of chili is all about flavors and balance. He also added that the cooks made it tough for the judges.
“I want to make sure they know none of the chili was bad, not a loser in the bunch,” he said. “I was happy with all of them.”
The judges came to a consensus pretty quickly and declared Darrell Griffin the winner of the taste test. T.C. Peulausk came in second, Andy Bryant came in third, Jim Hubbard was fourth and Rusty Rossiter was fifth.
Griffin was thrilled by his victory, he said.
“This is an old family recipe, given to me by my mom and perfected by my wife,” he said.
Graham said he hopes to continue the contest, making it an annual event.
“I want our department to feel like a family,” he said. “It is like our home away from home. We work hard and I tell them we are the ones driving the future leaders of our country to school every day. It is an important job, and I want them to feel appreciated.”
The department also pulled together recently to fill two boxes with toys for Toys For Tots, he added.
“Anything I ask these people to do, they deliver,” he said, smiling.