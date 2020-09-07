Rome school board members will hear presentations concerning 2020-2021 enrollment, personnel as well as an education local optional sales tax update at Tuesday's meeting.
The caucus for the Rome City Schools board meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the media center at Main Elementary School. The regular meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the cafeteria at Main Elementary School. All attendees are required to wear a face covering.
Superintendent Lou Byars will be giving an attendance and enrollment report to the board as well as presenting proposed personnel changes. He will also give a report for ELOST V revenue collections - specifically related to the construction of the Rome College and Career Academy.
The estimated $24 million freestanding building on the Rome High School campus will house training and educational resources for at least 20 career pathways students may choose. It will have almost 87,000 square feet of academic space with at least 9,000 square feet left unfinished for future additions and adjustments.
It was originally slated to be ready for move-in before the Christmas break this year. Byars is expected to explain if COVID-19 restrictions have affected the construction schedule fiscally or physically.
In new business, Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams is scheduled to speak about a number of subjects including Career, Technical and Agricultural Education grants as well as present a first reading of the fiscal year 2021 strategic plan.
She will also present first readings for revisions to several board policies including: revisions to the equal opportunity employment, discrimination and harassment and equal education policies as well as discrimination and harassment policies both students and employees.