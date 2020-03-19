While Rome City Schools waits for numbers from their emergency feeding program, they are confidently able to say that they fed close to 1,000 students last Friday, which was the first day of the feeding program.
This was all put together on short notice. Brandy Money, who oversees child nutrition for the city school system, expects even larger numbers as the week comes to a close.
“We want to make sure the kids are taken care of,” Money said. ”I know we have kids that depend on us.”
Rome students eat lunch for free on a regular basis since they’re involved with the Community Eligibility program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
So far, Money said the feedback they’ve received from the community has been nothing but positive.
“We have a Facebook page,” she said. “They Facebook message me and things and thanked us for what they’re doing. That’s what we’re here to do, we love the kids. They’re our first priority and they’re the reason we’re here.”
Feeding close to 1,000 kids means the city school system distributed about 4,000 meals, and that also includes delivery.
This is because the school system is only giving out food three days a week.
With that, the nutrition staff prepares meals for two days -- two breakfasts and two dinners. The school system has also coordinated with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority to make delivery to public housing tenants possible.
“We know a lot of people may not come out because of fear of social distancing,” said Elaina Beeman, who serves on the city school board and the housing authority board. “But we’ll drop it at the doorstep.”
The city school system has made every school in the system an emergency feeding center, but not everyone has access to transportation. This was another reason the housing authority chose to step in.
“We want to make sure that all the children in the housing authority didn’t miss out due to transportation," Beeman said. "We didn’t want anyone who can’t financially afford groceries to be left out. We wanted the locations within public housing to be available."
Food will be available for distribution to RCS students on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon at all the schools. According to a flyer sent by Beeman, locations for the housing authority are at Ashland Park at 10 a.m., Main High Apartments at 10:30 a.m., John Graham Homes at 11 a.m., Willingham Village at 11:30 a.m. and Village Green and Willingham at Division Street at noon.