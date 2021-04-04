Rome City Schools teachers were reimbursed $500 by the school system for COVID-19 related expenses before going on Spring Break this week.
spent much of his day on Tuesday, March 30 hand delivering reimbursement checks to administrators and educators who serve in Rome City Schools.
“I know we are all looking forward to spring break,” Superintendent Louis Byars in an address to teachers. “But I wanted to come by to deliver the $500 checks our Board had approved through our CARES fund. This is just a way we can say thank you for the work you have done and to help you with expenses you have incurred during this last year. We wanted to reimburse you for some of those expenses. We are getting close to the end of this year and I want to again say thank you for all you have done to make this year as normal as possible for our students.”
This teacher reimbursement program was approved during this the March school board meeting and the funds are from from Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act passed by the U.S. Congress.
Byars said that offering the $500 checks to faculty members was necessary because of the unforeseen costs associated with opening schools last fall.
Many teachers and administrators in the system purchased cleaning supplies used in their classrooms, at their own expense.
“We received funds from CARES one and two, and we have three coming in, but I asked our school board if we could use some of the money in this way. They agreed. We know our staff and faculty have had to put resources from their own pockets. So, we are happy to give each staff and faculty member $500 before spring break.”