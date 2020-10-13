The Peach State Marching Festival will go forward on Oct. 24, Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars told board members on Tuesday.
"We're going to do everything we can to have a marching band festival," Byars said in the pre-meeting caucus at Main Elementary. "We want our bands to have something."
The event often brings marching bands from schools across the state each year.
He said they've worked out social distancing plans for the festival at Barron Stadium and feels they can continue with the program safely.
The superintendent also touched briefly during the caucus on the school system's readiness if the city moves forward with annexation talks.
The city had earlier expressed interest in annexing neighborhoods that are in the county, but are surrounded by the city -- such as the Celanese/Riverside neighborhood or the Honeysuckle Ridge neighborhood.
"There are five areas I'm aware of that are islands within the city limits," Byars said.
Rather than weighing in on whether or not the city would or should annex any or all of the neighborhoods, Byars assured board members that the system "is prepared for whatever decision the city makes."
He said the school system has built new buildings with the idea that they may need increased capacity and is in a good position to absorb any or all of the students they would need to.
"We're prepared in the short term or long term if the talks continue," he said. "They may not do anything."