The Rome school system is holding a series public hearings concerning the potential for a new middle school after seeing over a 10 percent growth in the school's population through the past several years.
The original plan was to move the sixth grade out of elementary schools in order to alleviate overpopulation and large class sizes. That plan would have placed sixth-graders in a separate STEM academy building at the former North Heights Elementary School.
Since then, things have changed.
"We've talked about a sixth grade academy but we have to address our middle school growth," Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars said.
The middle school, originally designed to hold approximately 700 students now has nearly 1,000 students and it appears that student population will continue on an upward trend.
"We're way over capacity," Byars said.
There are two plans which will be discussed during a series of public meetings over the next two weeks.
One plan would be to continue with the sixth grade academy in addition to an expansion of the current middle school building.
The second plan involves a completely new middle school on a different location that would house sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Byars suggested the possibility of construction that building on the other side of Veteran's Memorial Highway.
The first public hearing is Wednesday at Anna K. Davie Elementary at 5:30 p.m. There will be another Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Main Elementary as well as 6.45 p.m. on the Rome High School auditorium.
Next week hearings will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at East Central Elementary, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at West Central Elementary, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at West Central Elementary and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Elm Street Elementary.
"We really want the public to provide input in this process," Byars said.