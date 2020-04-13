The Rome School Board will meet Tuesday for the first time since Georgia schools were shut down statewide by Gov. Brian Kemp.
The virtual meeting can be viewed on the Rome City Schools website at www.rcs.rome.ga.us or on the Ustream app.
The board will appoint a committee to choose recipients for the A.D. Black Scholarship. This scholarship is meant to reward undergraduate students who will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology. For students to qualify, at least one of their parents must have been born in Rome or Floyd County.
The board is also scheduled to adopt a resolution to celebrate Teacher Appreciation week.
On the agenda is also discussion of the education local option sales tax. The ELOST is supported by local sales funds, which are down significantly due to social distancing measures.
Some businesses in Rome have reported that sales have fallen by almost 80%. However, the impact of the collections for the ELOST won’t be seen for a few months, Superintendent Lou Byars said.
The Rome City College and Career Academy is being funded with ELOST funds. Even though there may be an impact on the ELOST later on down the line, Byars stated that there’s enough money to pay back bonds already taken out on the CCA.
The goal is still to have the CCA ready for move-in before Christmas Break of 2020.
The building is set to be almost 87,000 square feet with an intentionally unfinished 9,600 square feet meant to provide adaptability. The school will also have indoor athletic practice facilities. Byars has said that some classrooms are finished and the building has begun taking shape.
Caucus will begin on Google Meets at 4 p.m. and the regular board meeting will start at 5:45 p.m.