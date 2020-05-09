The Rome City School board will meet Tuesday afternoon to likely vote on a resolution to operate under the Fiscal Year 2020 budget as well as likely discussing contingency plans going into the next year.
The board is expected to vote on a continuing resolution to operate under this year’s budget until a new budget is passed later in the summer, said Superintendent Lou Byars.
The difficulty of this time is they don’t know what their budget will be. Gov. Brian Kemp has directed all state agencies, including the schools, to prepare for 14% of their budget to be cut.
The budget proposals are due on May 20 and at that point there might be a better idea of what the cuts may look like.
Some of those cuts will be defrayed by a federal funding allocation under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Wilson said. On Monday, Georgia’s school board approved $2,015,103 in CARES funds for the Rome school system.
The school board will also discuss a scholarship program for Rome students attending Georgia Tech. Two students are currently a beneficiary of the scholarship and another will likely get the scholarship this year.
Byars also said the school board will discuss an agreement with Floyd Medical Center concerning a nurse for special education students. Previously the school system has contracted the position out, but would like to add that to their current contract with Floyd Medical Center. The hospital currently provides the school system with nursing services.
The board will meet online via Zoom Monday and caucus at 4 p.m. and hold the official meeting at 5:45 p.m.
An official agenda for the meeting hadn’t been published as of Friday evening. The school systems spokesperson Josh McClure said he expected the agenda to be finalized and published online Saturday.