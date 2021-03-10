The Rome City School Board approved several items during their meeting Tuesday including making April 2 a flexible learning day for teachers to receive their second COVID-19 shot.
That dose will be administered at the system's College and Career Academy building. Both the Rome and Floyd County school systems have partnered with Floyd Medical Center through their current nursing contracts to have the vaccines administered.
In addition to vaccination plans, the school board approved the use of CARES Act funds to reimburse employees $500 for COVID-19 related expenses incurred during the school year. The school system will also replace 7,000 Chromebooks as well as purchase 600-plus new laptops for faculty and staff members to replace outdated technology.
The board also approved the purchase of seven new school buses using CARES Act funds and to purchase two new special education buses from the general fund.
Policy change
Board members had a first reading of a proposed policy change regarding out of district students who are currently in the system.
Currently, students who are outside of the city school system can pay tuition to attend a city elementary school. The system changed the policy to allow out of district students to choose which elementary school they would like to attend based on available space.
Current RCS students will also be able to apply to transfer to their desired school location with consideration of available space through the first day of school.
All applications will be available in April and accepted up until the beginning of classes.
Virtual learning
The school system will be sending out a survey to gauge interest in the virtual learning program.
A proposed plan includes questions about online courses for kindergarten through eighth grade students, taught by Rome teachers. Grades 9-12 will be instructed via Georgia Virtual School.
Students who choose the option of virtual learning will be locked in to the program for one year.
Housing
The lack of affordable housing in Floyd County has been an issue for recruiting new teachers for some time.
As part of the system's teacher recruitment push, the board gave the go ahead to Byars to negotiate lease agreement with Harvey-Given to secure apartments for new teachers.
"We've been working on this for a couple of years," Byars said. "It's a new concept for us, but necessary."
The apartments are a part of the Midtown Alli Townhomes and the lease will span 12 months for four units.
Facilities and grade changes
The school board approved a resolution to submit a five-year facilities plan to the Georgia Department of Education to improve school facilities.
Plans include using the current North Heights Elementary School as the sixth grade academy. Once, the sixth grade academy is in place, the school system is also planning to adopt a different grade placing system.
The plan would change elementary schools to kindergarten through fifth grade, middle school to sixth through eighth grade and high school from ninth through twelfth grade.
The Rome City Schools Board of Education appointed Vice Chairperson Jill Fisher as the delegate for the 2021-2022 school year for the Georgia School Boards Association. Commissioner Elaina Beeman will serve as the alternate