The Rome City school board approved a number of staff changes during a called meeting Monday.
Among the actions were appointments of curriculum directors and administration staff and promotions within the system.
Jennifer Perkins will fill the role of secondary director of curriculum and professional learning after serving as the principal of the Phoenix Learning Center for 11 years.
Perkins will plan, evaluate, and implement the curriculum and supervise the instructional program for the system's secondary schools, based on district and school improvement plans and approved state curricula. She will also serve as the support representative for all secondary schools on curriculum and professional learning needs.
Scott Crabbe will fill a vacancy at the central office in the role of elementary director of curriculum and professional learning.
Crabbe is a resident of Summerville and has more than 20 years of experience in education. He will be in charge of the elementary school curriculum and serve as the support representative for all elementary schools on curriculum and professional learning needs.
Christy Epps has been promoted from an assistant principal at Rome Middle School to principal of the Phoenix Learning Center, Greenwood Learning Center, Rome Transitional Academy and Virtual Learning Academy.
With 16 years of experience in education, Epps will focus on growing the Virtual Learning Academy for K-12, ensuring the continued success of the PLC, and providing support for students in the transitional academy and GLC.
“One of the things I am looking forward to is supporting students on their journey to graduation, but more importantly, their journey to college and careers,” Epps said in a statement. “I am also looking forward to building partnerships in the community that will support the PLC students and allow the program to grow.”
The school board also approved a switch of assistant principals.
Kisha Thompson was named the new assistant principal at Rome High School, moving from an assistant principal position at RMS. Current assistant principal of RHS, Amber Garlin, will fill that slot at RMS.
Noel Wilkinson was named as the as Title III/ESOL specialist for the school system at an earlier board meeting.
Wilkinson currently serves as the ESOL Program Coordinator/Title II coach in the city schools' central office.