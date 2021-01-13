City school board extends superintendent contract, elects officers

The city school board extended Superintendent Lou Byars' contract Tuesday until 2024 as well as a pay raise after a closed door performance review.
The Rome News-Tribune has submitted an Open Records Act request to the school system's attorneys for the details of that review and pay raise.
Prior to that discussion the board elected new officers: Faith Collins returned as the board chair and Jill Fisher was re-elected as vice chair in a 5-2 vote. Board member Elania Beeman had nominated herself for the position, a move seconded by fellow board member Alan Jackson.
The board approved the removal of the last of three scheduled furlough days built into the calendar when the system was concerned about the effect the pandemic would have on the budget.
The board also voted to extend a paid 10 day sick leave measure for teachers and staff which expired at the end of the year and to pay for any administration fees when the COVID-19 vaccine is available for teachers.
"We don't want any employee to not get the vaccine because there's a cost," Byars said.
During the meeting the board recognized several West End Elementary students whose films were awarded by the Rome International Film Festival.
The board recognized the work of Elizabeth "Lizzy" Douglas, a sixth-grade student from West End Elementary for her film “Expectations vs Reality 2020” as well as fifth-graders Alexander Bailey and Iris McHaggee and third-grader Griffin Bailey for their work on the films "Dragon Hunt" and "The Elusive Housecat."
The board also honored the teachers and staff people of the year from each school. Those honored were:
Anna K. Davie Elementary – Carla Freeman
East Central Elementary – Kelly Dae
Elm Street Elementary – Jessica Presley
Main Elementary – Josephine West
West Central Elementary – Kristin Myers
West End Elementary – Nicole Huckaby
Rome Middle School – Stephanie Carles
Rome High School -Sarah Brown
Support Person Representatives:
Anna K. Davie Elementary – Curlene Robinson
East Central Elementary – Autumn Barnes
Elm Street Elementary – Robbie Fuller
Main Elementary – Sharon Hudson
West Central Elementary – Sarah-Ann Self
West End Elementary – Shannon Packard
Rome Middle School – Kenneth Brown
Rome High School – LaQuata Bowers-Jones
Central Office – Donna Still
Maintenance – Dennis Dillard
Transportation – Johnny Carver