Community outreach was one of the primary topics of discussion at a recent Rome City Schools work session.
The school board went over a self-assessment to hand off to the Georgia State Board Association and some board members felt they needed to address what they perceived as an issue: community input.
The question then became how the board should receive community input. At the last school board work session in late January, board members agreed they should increase communication with the community.
“Community engagement makes the whole body,” board member Elaina Beeman said. “We need to work a little bit harder to make sure everyone is at the table.”
If deliberations aren’t broken down in layman’s terms, people might not want to come and offer input, she said. For example, they invite parents to attend Title 1 meetings. However, if people don’t know what Title 1 means, they may not see the importance of the meeting.
Board member Alvin Jackson is in support of having public comments at a board meeting, but acknowledged the concern that other board members might have in regard to such. He stated that a public comment session could open the door for personal criticism of a board member or RCS personnel, but overall thinks it’s a good idea.
“I think some people may think it would be abused,” he said. “It could be a personal thing. I don’t speak for all the board members. I support it, I think it’s a good opportunity. We work for (the community) and the taxpayers.”
Superintendent Lou Byars said it may be a good idea to begin engaging the community in the same way they did when the board campaigned for the ELOST. The board is currently working on an action plan for better community engagement.
One example Beeman used in regard to how well the board engages with the community was Anna K. Davie Elementary’s placement on the state’s Turnaround Eligible list.
“I don’t know if people understand … what are the improvement needs,” she said. “I don’t think we’re getting that information out that … we do take it seriously and this is what we’re doing about it.”
The state’s Turnaround Eligible list is a list for schools that performed in the bottom 5% on the College and Career Readiness Performance Index. When a school is placed on the list, it means the state’s turnaround officer can choose it for state intervention.
If Anna K. Davie is chosen for intervention, Rome City Schools would have to surrender control to the state, and a number of drastic measures could be taken, including the replacement of the school principal.
Jackson said he believes the school’s principal, Felisha Jackson — who was named to the post in early 2019 — should be given a chance to prove herself before the state comes in.
“We have faith in Ms. Jackson,” Alvin Jackson said. “It’s going to take time and it’s not going to happen overnight.”
No school has been chosen for turnaround so far this year.
Due to a number of personnel issues at the state turnaround office, it’s unclear what will even happen with the program, which began in 2017.
Eric Thomas, who was named the chief turnaround officer in 2017, quit his post and recently filed a lawsuit to stop the public release of the investigation that led to his resignation.