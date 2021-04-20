The Rome school board approved a number of staff changes during a called meeting Monday.
Among those included curriculum directors, administration staff and promotions within the system.
Jennifer Perkins fill fill the role of secondary director of curriculum and professional learning after serving as the principal of the Phoenix Learning Center for 11 years.
Perkins new role will be to plan, evaluate, and implement the curriculum and supervise the instructional program for secondary schools within the school system based on District and School Improvement Plans and approved state curricula. She will also serve as the system support representative for all secondary schools on curriculum and professional learning needs.
Scott Crabbe will fill a vacancy at the central office in the role of elementary director of curriculum and professional learning.
Crabbe is a resident of Summerville and has more than 20 years of experience in education, his role will be to plan, evaluate and implement the elementary school curriculum based on district and School Improvement Plans. He will also serve as the system support representative for all elementary schools on curriculum and professional learning needs.
Christy Epps has been promoted from the assistant principal position at Rome Middle School to fill the position as principal for the Phoenix Learning Center, Greenwood Learning Center, Rome Transitional Academy and Virtual Learning Academy.
With 16 years of experience in education, her new role will be to create and grow the Rome City Schools Virtual Learning Academy for K-12, ensure the continued success of the Phoenix Learning Center, as well as provide unique supports for students in the Rome Transitional Academy and Greenwood Learning Center.
“One of the things I am looking forward to is supporting students on their journey to graduation, but more importantly, their journey to college and careers,” Epps said in a statement. “I am also looking forward to building partnerships in the community that will support the PLC students and allow the program to grow.”
The school board approved the switch of assistant principals from the high school and middle school during the meeting Monday.
Kisha Thompson has been named as the new assistant principal at Rome High School, moving from the same position at Rome Middle School. At the same meeting the school board moved current assistant principal of Rome High School, Amber Garlin, to Rome Middle School.
Noel Wilkinson was named as the as Title III/ESOL specialist for the school system at an earlier board meeting.
Wilkinson currently serves as the ESOL Program Coordinator/Title II coach in the city schools' central office.
In her new role, Wilkinson will assist the RCS system with ESOL and Title III programs and help to implement new system goals.