A public comment session concerning the closure of Cave Spring Elementary School saw a large, and heated, turnout as Floyd County school board members prepare for a similar meeting Thursday evening.
The board opened the hearing in the Coosa High School gymnasium with a presentation on their reasons for closing Cave Spring Elementary and Glenwood Primary.
FCS Superintendent Glenn White characterized the school system’s financial issues as a simple equation — too many buildings and not enough students.
This isn’t the first time the idea of closing schools has arisen because of the school system’s shrinking student population.
Midway Primary School on Rockmart Highway closed in 2015 and McHenry Primary will officially close after the sixth and seventh grade graders shift to Pepperell Middle School when it is opened in 2021.
If Cave Spring Elementary is closed, which appears to be a largely forgone conclusion, students will be merged with Alto Park Elementary School — which is over 15 miles away.
Glenwood Primary School will be merged with Armuchee Elementary School, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. A community meeting on that plan is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Armuchee High School.
On Tuesday, a packed auditorium of Cave Spring residents, parents, teachers and former students spoke out against the closure of their school.
The first was school board member Danny Waits, who represents the Cave Spring district. He described the elementary school as a “hub of the community” and not just another school.
He urged White and his fellow board members to explore all other options before voting on the closure. After he finished speaking, the crowd applauded.
While many people, such as Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware and city council members Joyce Mink and Tom Lindsey, talked about how successful the school has been and how much a part of the community it is, others pointed out a big factor that concerns parents: transportation and a long school commute.
Resident Anthony Allen talked about friends of his who live in Cave Spring but send their kids to Spring Garden High School in Piedmont, Alabama, since it’s closer to them than Coosa High School.
If the school were to close, Allen said he will send his kids to Polk County Schools, since it would be closer to their residence than Alto Park Elementary in case of an emergency.
“It’s crazy to me that we would bus kids as long as 45 minutes, at least, one way,” he said. “My son that’s in school gets off the bus close to (5 p.m.) as it is.”
Resident Keith Drew agreed with Allen’s statements, talking about a case study where DeKalb County students with long bus commutes performed worse in school than those who didn’t.
Other speakers, including Mink, talked about a potential magnet school proposal, since the elementary school already has STEM certification. By making it a magnet school, Mink argued, that could increase enrollment and offer more educational programs to Floyd County students.
“Because FCS are already operating as a charter system, the board would simply need to vote to establish magnet school status,” the city council member said.
Mink also suggested that they could close Alto Park Elementary instead and send those students to Cave Spring, since the long-term goal would be to combine the two with Garden Lakes Elementary and create one big school.