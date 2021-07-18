Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware and Councilmember Charles Jackson will meet Monday with the Floyd County Schools Board of Education to discuss the upcoming closure of Cave Spring Elementary.
The FCS board voted to close the school at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Superintendent Glenn White has said the reason is that the system is operating and maintaining too many buildings compared to the number of students it has — and will have — enrolled.
At the meeting, Ware and Jackson plan to talk with board members about what they want to see happen to the building and their plans for the property. The campus is on an entrance corridor, just a block or so off the historic downtown commercial district.
Cave Spring community members also are hoping to use the school to host a 99th anniversary event toward the end of the school year.
The superintendent said the Cave Spring Housing Authority has voiced interest in the property, but nothing has been decided by board members.
The school board’s caucus will begin at 8 a.m. and the meeting will directly follow. The meeting itself will take place in the superintendent’s office at the school headquarters at 600 Riverside Parkway.
Board members also will be voting on a policy change for paid parental leave in accordance with a new state law.
The policy would apply to employees who have children or are foster parents. Employees would have 15 days paid leave to take care of any parental responsibilities associated with childbirth, adoption and placement of foster care children.
During the meeting, board members also will be voting on using the Saxon Phonics curriculum for Kindergarten through third grade. The program specializes in teaching reading, spelling and writing.
If approved, about $268,000 would be taken out of the system’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds.
The board will also be holding a public hearing for their millage rate at 7:30 a.m.