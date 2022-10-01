Cave Spring Learning Center to remain open for now By David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 1, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Students who attend the Cave Spring Learning Center issue a plea for help. Cave Spring Learning Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cave Spring Learning Center will be open for classes on Monday, according to Judy Taylor, president of the Cave Spring Community Coalition.Backers of the CSLC recently issued a plea for help, needing to raise $50,000 after a private donation did not come through.“We met payroll and we will remain open,” Taylor said on Friday. “All staff will be present Monday.”She added that payroll was a major expense and donations are still coming in.Fundraising efforts are continuing.A GiveSendGo page has been set up for donations.As of Friday evening, $5,170 had been contributed through the site.A benefit car wash is planned for Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cave Spring Baptist Church, located at 4 Old Cedartown Road, with all funds going to save the center.Budget cuts, a tuition fee and a scholarship campaign to support students whose families can’t afford tuition are also being considered.Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said Taylor also notified him that the center would remain open.County school system staff were at Cave Spring City Hall Thursday and Friday to register students for classes at Alto Park, so they would be ready for Monday morning, if the center had to close.“If they don’t go to school there, we want them to come to us,” White said. “We just want them to continue to have quality instruction.”As of Friday afternoon, no CSLC students had registered with Floyd County Schools.When the Floyd County Board of Education closed Cave Spring Elementary School in May 2022, the CSLC was opened as a way to keep public education in the community.It opened on Aug. 1, serving almost 65 students with instruction provided by the Georgia Cyber Academy and support staff.The learning center is seen as the first important step toward a permanent, state-funded charter school for the community.“We are restructuring but will remain open until our charter school opens in 2024,” Taylor said.There will be a meeting with Georgia School for the Deaf Superintendent Leslie Jackson next week to discuss the possibility of using space on their campus for the charter school. 