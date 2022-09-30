Cave Spring Leaning Center to remain open for now David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Sep 30, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Students who attend the Cave Spring Learning Center issue a plea for help. Cave Spring Learning Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cave Spring Learning Center will be open for classes on Monday, according to Judy Taylor, president of the Cave Spring Community Coalition.Backers of the CSLC recently issued a plea for help, needing to raise $50,000, after a private donation did not come through.“We met payroll and we will remain open," Taylor said on Friday. “All staff will be present Monday."Floyd County School Superintendent Dr. Glenn White said that Taylor also notified him that the center would remain open.County school system staff were at Cave Spring City Hall Thursday and Friday to register students at Alto Park, so they would be ready for Monday morning, if the center had to close."If they don't go to school there, we want them to come to us," White said. "We just want them to continue to have quality instruction."As of Friday afternoon, no CSLC students had registered with Floyd County Schools.Taylor added they will continue to fundraise, but stressed the temporary delay of a private donation and the launching of a fundraising campaign does not mean they are closing.A benefit car wash is planned for Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cave Spring Baptist Church, located at 4 Old Cedartown Rd., with all funds going to save the center.Budget cuts, a tuition fee and a scholarship campaign to support students whose families can’t afford tuition are also being considered.When the Floyd County Board of Education closed Cave Spring Elementary School in May 2022, the CSLC was opened as a way to keep public education in the community.It opened on August 1, serving almost 65 students with instruction provided by the Georgia Cyber Academy and support staff.The learning center is seen as the first important step toward a permanent, state-funded charter school for the community.There will be a meeting with Georgia School for the Deaf Superintendent Leslie Jackson next week to discuss the possibility of using space on their campus for the charter school.“Nothing is definite,” Taylor said. “However, such a potential arrangement might be beneficial for both organizations.” Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Kemp declares state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian Around Town: Meet the school board candidates -- minus two, elections chief finalist to start third job in a year Community for developmentally disabled adults at Berry; Floyd County Commission to vote Tuesday at noon Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Lakeview High Class of '58 celebrates 64 years 13 min ago Route 28 construction 70% done; the rest is coming -- eventually 1 hr ago Police investigate 2nd Shadyside area carjacking in 24 hours 1 hr ago 'Dont Wait on 28!' Facebook page sees big uptick in followers 1 hr ago Mayor Ed Gainey releases preliminary 2023 Pittsburgh budget with no tax increase 1 hr ago Florida vacation turns dicey for Madison man thanks to Hurricane Ian 1 hr ago State test scores show Wisconsin students are inching back to pre-pandemic learning levels 1 hr ago Weekend weather -- Chance of showers and thunderstorms with lows at night dropping to 37. 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Motocross accident claims life of mayor of White Selman strong: Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements. Latest Region Stories Lakeview High Class of '58 celebrates 64 years 13 min ago Route 28 construction 70% done; the rest is coming -- eventually 1 hr ago Police investigate 2nd Shadyside area carjacking in 24 hours 1 hr ago 'Dont Wait on 28!' Facebook page sees big uptick in followers 1 hr ago Mayor Ed Gainey releases preliminary 2023 Pittsburgh budget with no tax increase 1 hr ago Florida vacation turns dicey for Madison man thanks to Hurricane Ian 1 hr ago State test scores show Wisconsin students are inching back to pre-pandemic learning levels 1 hr ago Weekend weather -- Chance of showers and thunderstorms with lows at night dropping to 37. 1 hr ago