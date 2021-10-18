The debate about the future of the Cave Spring Elementary School property centered on two ideas Monday: housing or a community center.
The elementary school will close at the end of the school year and the Floyd County Board of Education heard from two groups that want to take it over.
The Cave Spring Community Coalition was formed in the wake of the school board’s announcement it would look at selling the school. The group wants to see the building converted into a community center for residents, with an emphasis on serving students and senior citizens.
Judy Taylor represented the coalition, and she brought up a deed between Floyd County Schools and the Cave Spring Consolidated School District that was signed back in 1929.
In the deed, it states that if the county school board ever used the property for other than school purposes, the ownership would revert back to the Trustees of the Cave Spring Consolidated School District.
However, that school district was dissolved in the 1930s and, since that organization is no longer in existence, the clause doesn’t apply, according to the school system’s attorney King Askew.
Still, Cave Spring community members argued that the school system should still abide by the intent and turn it over to the Cave Spring City Council.
On the other hand, the Cave Spring Housing Authority is also looking at the property and already has a rendering of what they want to do with the building over the next five years.
According to Betty Sue Hickman, the housing authority’s director, they have 116 families on their waiting list for housing and it would bring business to local shops and restaurants in the community.
The school board asked both groups about their plans to maintain the building and where they plan to get the money to fund their respective projects.
For now, board members are undecided on how they’ll proceed with selling the property.