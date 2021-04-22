Cave Spring Elementary School is putting together a community cookbook and is looking for alumni, former staff and community members to donate their recipes.
Principal Kyle Abernathy came up with the idea after brainstorming ways to celebrate the school's soon-to-be 99th anniversary.
This is the first community cookbook the school has published since former principal Susan Childers put together a child-friendly cookbook.
This one, however, will be a three-ring-bound hardcover book, filled with recipes from alumni, current students, families, staff, community members and anyone who has a history with the elementary school.
"I've done a cookbook before with a previous school I worked for and it worked out really well," Abernathy said. "It's a great keepsake for the community and as you know, our school is facing closure ... Now families will have this book to remember our school by."
There is no limit to the number of recipes someone can submit, as long as they get it to the committee before June 9.
Abernathy will be submitting a few of his own recipes, including a chocolate chip pound cake and red velvet cake. He's encouraging all of the teachers to send some of the recipes they use for the Pinto Bean Luncheon.
Along with the recipes, a brief history of the school will be included in the book, as well as a list of principals and old pictures.
Abernathy plans to have the book ready by October and sell it at the Christmas in the Country arts and crafts festival at Rolater Park in December.
All of the proceeds from the book will go to benefit the students and teachers of Cave Spring Elementary and to the 99th anniversary celebration.
To submit recipes, go to the school's Facebook page and click on the form link to fill it out. You can also mail your recipes to the school at 13 Rome Road, Cave Spring, GA 30124.