The Cave Spring City Council will hold a called meeting Monday to discuss the city’s formal position on the possible closing of Cave Spring Elementary School.
The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. at City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.
The Floyd County Board of Education is slated to vote on the closing at 5:30 p.m., following its 4:30 p.m. caucus.
Previously posted:
The Floyd County Board of Education will have their long awaited vote on the potential closings of Cave Spring Elementary and Glenwood Primary School at their first board meeting of the year on Monday.
When it was announced that the board was considering the closing of the schools, particularly Cave Spring, many people were upset and concerned.
Over a hundred people attended the public hearing concerning Cave Spring Elementary at the Coosa High School Auditorium and voiced their outrage at the school board.
Floyd Superintendent Glenn White had characterized the school system’s financial issues as a simple equation — too many buildings and not enough students.
This isn’t the first time the idea of closing schools has arisen because of the school system’s shrinking student population.
Midway Primary School on Rockmart Highway closed in 2015 and McHenry Primary will officially close after the sixth and seventh graders shifted to Pepperell Middle School when it is opened in 2021.
If Cave Spring Elementary is closed, students will be merged with Alto Park Elementary School — which is over 15 miles away.
One of the biggest concerns parents have is the long commute children would have to take to get to the school. Many people have said it isn’t just an elementary school, but a pillar of the Cave Spring community.
The Glenwood hearing wasn’t met with the same amount of people or passion when it took place a few days later. Less than 20 people showed up to that meeting and there was only one person who asked a question.
What will happen to the teachers, administrators and faculty at either schools if they were to close?
White explained that they will make sure everyone has a job if they vote to close the school. Glenwood Primary School would be merged with Armuchee Elementary School, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
The board meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Coosa High School Auditorium. Caucus will begin at 4:30 p.m. and both are open to the public.