A group of Cave Spring residents and city officials who are upset with Floyd County Schools closing Cave Spring Elementary School are putting together their own local charter school through the Georgia Cyber Academy.
In early 2021, Floyd County School Board of Education members voted to close Cave Spring Elementary School on the basis that the system has too many buildings for their projected number of students.
The elementary school just a few blocks north of the downtown district is scheduled to be closed at the end of the school year and its students reassigned to other schools.
Since the closure was announced, community members and local parents began to worry about the long commute from Cave Spring to the other Floyd County elementary schools, specifically Alto Park Elementary School. Parents estimate it would be about a 45 minute commute from Cave Spring to the school.
The Cave Spring Community Coalition was soon formed in mid-2021 by community members and city officials in an effort to transform the Cave Spring Elementary property into a community center with after school care and tutoring and services for senior citizens.
After receiving grants and private donations from the community, CSCC Chair Judy Taylor was able to begin the process of creating a charter school in the area via partnership with the Georgia Cyber Academy, a state-funded charter school that provides live virtual instruction with certified teachers.
Taylor described the learning center as a "traditional school setting with qualified paraprofessionals in each classroom."
The instructional hours for the school will go from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a one hour lunch break and a free period for students. They plan to have one parapro per six students, as allowed in their budget.
GCA will provide all the technology for the students, including a Chromebook and printer.
Taylor also said each student will be going at their own pace and the parapros will meet weekly with parents to let them know how their child is doing in the classroom.
"This way there will be no secret or mystery about what they're being taught in the classroom," Taylor said.
Now the group is seeking out properties to use as spaces for the Cave Spring Learning Center.
On Wednesday, the coalition and the Cave Spring Historical Society announced that they will be using the Hearn Academy for the high schoolers enrolled in the program.
According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the restored academy will offer space for virtual learning while maintaining the character of the 1910 building.
The coalition is still seeking ownership of the Cave Spring Elementary School property.
"We have met the requirements of the Floyd County School Board of Education... we have community support, we have the financial means to maintain the property in perpetuity, but it's now up to the Floyd County Board of Education," Taylor said.
According to FCS Superintendent Glenn White, the school board still hasn't made a decision on what to do with the property. He expects the decision to be made in the next two months.
Parents must register their children by March 14 through the GCA website: www.georgiacyber.org.
However, according to the school's charter renewal in 2020, the school system as a limit of 14,700 students around the state, which could prove difficult for parents trying to enroll their children in the program.
For any questions about the learning center, you can contact Taylor at 706-346-4458 or by email at jtaylor@jccionline.com.