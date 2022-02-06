Floyd County Schools Board of Education will be hearing Monday from the Cave Spring Community Coalition.
The citizens group will present its plans to transform the Cave Spring Elementary School property into a community center.
The elementary school just a few blocks north of the downtown district is scheduled to be closed at the end of the school year and its students reassigned to other schools. County school board members made the decision last year, on the basis that the system has too many buildings for their projected number of students.
In response to the announcement, community members formed the Cave Spring Community Coalition to try and buy the property and create a space that would still benefit the community. Operational plans include providing tutoring and afterschool care for children as well as health and wellness activities for senior citizens.
With the Cave Spring Housing Authority and Northwest Georgia Housing Authority potentially consolidating in the near future and rescinding their interest in the property, the coalition would be the only organization that has voiced an interest in the elementary school property.
Following the presentation, the school board has scheduled a closed session to discuss property matters.
The board meeting will also include action on a contract to replace the roof at Model Elementary School.
Board members will be looking over new media center policies and social media policies at the Monday meeting as well.
The board will also be approving employee contracts for the 2022-2023 school year. The contracts for teacher Amanda Waits and counselor Melissa Shell will be approved separately with their board member spouses -- Danny Waits and Jay Shell -- abstaining from the vote.
Caucus will begin at 5 p.m. in the superintendent's office in the Floyd County Schools building at 600 Riverside Parkway. The regular meeting will take place in the meeting room at 6 p.m.