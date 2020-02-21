Carson Garrett will serve as salutatorian for Rome High's 2020 graduating class. Carson is the student government president, and he is a member of the National Honor Society, the RHS Math Team, Interact Club, RHS Tennis and FBLA, just to name a few of his extracurricular activities. He was also a Governor's Honors nominee. His parents, Casey and Susie Garrett, were there to support him. After his name was called, he was allowed to speak to the audience.
"I'm incredibly honored and humbled by receiving the title of salutatorian for Rome High School,” Carson said. “I would like to thank my amazing teachers, my parents and my family and, of course, the students. I think Rome High School is a wonderful place to grow and this school has really taught me how to be a better person. So, I am extremely proud to call Rome High School my home.”